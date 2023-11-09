RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Final set of tickets for ICC Cricket World Cup semis to go live today
November 09, 2023  10:05
The final set of tickets for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 knockout matches will go live on Thursday, announced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday.

The knockout phase of the tournament will start from November 15."As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 reaches its business end, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will release a final batch of tickets on Thursday," said a statement from BCCI. 

India, South Africa and Australia are the teams that have qualified for the knockouts till yet. India is at the top with eight wins in eight games (16 points) followed by South Africa, who have six wins in eight matches (12 points) and Australia, who have a similar win-loss record as SA (12 points).

The battle for the final semifinal spot is on between New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan, who are at fourth, fifth and sixth spot with eight points and four wins. 

The net-run-rate serves as a criteria that separates them. All of these teams have a league game to go and it is important for them to win it and the other results to go in their way as well.
