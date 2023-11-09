Custody battle with Moitra: Advocate Dehadrai says pet dog back with him





A complaint by Dehadrai, whom Moitra had referred to as a "jilted ex", led to the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommendation for the TMC MP's expulsion from Parliament.





"Welcome back Henry. Thank you for all the support, prayers and wishes. Henry is thrilled to be back home," he posted on X, along with a short video of him petting the dog.





In a complaint to Delhi Police earlier this week, the advocate alleged that the TMC MP was using his pet as an "excuse to come personally" to his residence in a bid to intimidate him.





He also accused her of "trespassing", "criminal intimidation" and "breach of peace" at his residence. -- PTI

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, who has been locked in a running battle with Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over the custody of a pet dog, on Thursday said Henry was back with him.