Court asks Jaya Prada to appear before it on Nov 17 for poll code breach
November 09, 2023  20:17
A court in this Uttar Pradesh district has asked film actress and former MP Jaya Prada to appear before it on November 17 in connection with a case of violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaigning and said a non-bailable warrant issued against her earlier would continue to operate. 

Prosecution officer Amarnath Tiwari said on Thursday that the actress did not appear before the court on November 8 despite the NBW issued against her. 

The court has now continued the operation of the NBW and posted the matter on November 17 for further hearing, he added. 

The case was registered against Jaya Prada at the Swar police station here during the 2019 election campaign. 

It is pending before the MP-MLA court of Rampur. 

Jaya Prada had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Rampur as a Bharatiya Janata Party nominee and inaugurated a road after the Model Code of Conduct had come into force. -- PTI
