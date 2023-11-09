Committee recommends Mahua's expulsion from LS





The committee, headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, met in New Delhi and adopted its report recommending her expulsion.





After the meeting, Sonkar told reporters that six members of the panel supported adoption of the report and four opposed it. Sources said the panel recommended Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha.





The report will now be sent to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for further action. The committee has earlier heard Moitra, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who filed the complaint against her, and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Thursday recommended the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the House in the "cash-for-query" matter, sources said.