CCPA imposes penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Khan Study Group for misleading ads





KSG claimed that all the top 5 successful candidates of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 are from its coaching institute.





In an official statement, the Central Consumer Protection Authority has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh for misleading advertisement and unfair trade practice on Khan Study Group.





The decision was taken to safeguard consumer rights across the country.





In view of the violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the CCPA, headed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, have issued an order against Khan Study Group for misleading advertisement and unfair trade practice.





KSG advertised misleading claims. "Every year when Union Public Service Commission's Civil Services Exam result comes out, various IAS coaching institutes start an advertisement blitzkrieg claiming successful candidates to be their students.





"Coaching Institutes use pictures and names of toppers and successful candidates to influence prospective aspirants, without disclosing the courses opted by such candidates or the fees paid by them & length of the course so attended," the statement said. -- PTI

