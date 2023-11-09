RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CCPA imposes penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Khan Study Group for misleading ads
November 09, 2023  20:00
image
Consumer protection regulator CCPA has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Khan Study Group for misleading ads and unfair trade practices. 

KSG claimed that all the top 5 successful candidates of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 are from its coaching institute. 

In an official statement, the Central Consumer Protection Authority has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh for misleading advertisement and unfair trade practice on Khan Study Group. 

The decision was taken to safeguard consumer rights across the country. 

In view of the violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the CCPA, headed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, have issued an order against Khan Study Group for misleading advertisement and unfair trade practice. 

KSG advertised misleading claims. "Every year when Union Public Service Commission's Civil Services Exam result comes out, various IAS coaching institutes start an advertisement blitzkrieg claiming successful candidates to be their students. 

"Coaching Institutes use pictures and names of toppers and successful candidates to influence prospective aspirants, without disclosing the courses opted by such candidates or the fees paid by them & length of the course so attended," the statement said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - India crush SA with Kohli's ton, Jadeja's 5-wkt haul
In Pictures - India crush SA with Kohli's ton, Jadeja's 5-wkt haul

IMAGES from the World Cup match between India and South Africa played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday

In Pictures - Kohli's 49th ton, Jadeja's five-fer maul SA
In Pictures - Kohli's 49th ton, Jadeja's five-fer maul SA

Images from the ICC World Cup match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Sunday.

FPIs pulled out Rs 3,400 cr in just 3 trading sessions in Nov
FPIs pulled out Rs 3,400 cr in just 3 trading sessions in Nov

Foreign Portfolio Investors' (FPIs) selling spree continues as they pulled out over Rs 3,400 crore from the Indian equity markets in the first three trading sessions of November on rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions in the...

Pakistan players fined for slow over-rate against New Zealand
Pakistan players fined for slow over-rate against New Zealand

Babar Adam's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In a first, BSF installs beehives on India-Bangladesh fence to check crimes
In a first, BSF installs beehives on India-Bangladesh fence to check crimes

The Ayush ministry has been roped in by the BSF for the project. The ministry has provided the border-guarding force with the beehives and required expertise to fix those on the alloy-made "smart fence".

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances