BJP sweeps Arunachal Pradesh panchayat bypolls
November 09, 2023  01:44
image
The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh emerged as the winner in 39 gram panchayat member seats and two zilla parishad member seats, of which most were won uncontested, an official said on Wednesday while declaring the panchayat by-election results. 

Opposition Congress won five GP seats while NPP tasted success in one seat and independents in nine. 

Out of the total 54 vacant GPM seats and two ZPM seats spread over 23 districts of the state, elections were held for one ZPM and 5 GPM, as candidates in the others won uncontested, State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Taru Talo said. 

The seats fell vacant due to various reasons including death and resignation from posts, Talo said. 

Arunachal Pradesh has a total of 25 zilla parishads with 242 constituencies and 2,115 gram panchayats with 8,145 seats. 

The state assembly on March 15, 2018, passed the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill to do away with the Anchal Samiti, the intermediate level of the three-tier panchayati raj system, and set up a two-tier mechanism in the state. 

This was being done following the 73rd Amendment of the Constitution that enables a state having less than 20 lakh population not to have the intermediate level. Arunachal Pradesh has a population of 13.84 lakh. 

The last panchayat elections in the state were held in December 2020.
