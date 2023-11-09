RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bihar govt increases caste quota from 50% to 65%
November 09, 2023  15:32
image
The Bihar assembly on Thursday approved a hike in quotas for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Extremely Backward Classes and Other Backward Classes from the existing 50 per cent to 65 per cent. 

 Bills providing for the same in educational institutions and government jobs, drafted in the backdrop of a comprehensive caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government, were passed unanimously through voice vote. 

 According to the bills, the quota for STs will be doubled, from one to two per cent, while for SCs it will be raised from 16 per cent to 20 per cent. For EBCs, the quota will be 25 per cent, up from 18 per cent, while for the OBCs, it will rise from 12 per cent to 15 per cent. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - India crush SA with Kohli's ton, Jadeja's 5-wkt haul
In Pictures - India crush SA with Kohli's ton, Jadeja's 5-wkt haul

IMAGES from the World Cup match between India and South Africa played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday

In Pictures - Kohli's 49th ton, Jadeja's five-fer maul SA
In Pictures - Kohli's 49th ton, Jadeja's five-fer maul SA

Images from the ICC World Cup match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Sunday.

FPIs pulled out Rs 3,400 cr in just 3 trading sessions in Nov
FPIs pulled out Rs 3,400 cr in just 3 trading sessions in Nov

Foreign Portfolio Investors' (FPIs) selling spree continues as they pulled out over Rs 3,400 crore from the Indian equity markets in the first three trading sessions of November on rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions in the...

Pakistan players fined for slow over-rate against New Zealand
Pakistan players fined for slow over-rate against New Zealand

Babar Adam's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In a first, BSF installs beehives on India-Bangladesh fence to check crimes
In a first, BSF installs beehives on India-Bangladesh fence to check crimes

The Ayush ministry has been roped in by the BSF for the project. The ministry has provided the border-guarding force with the beehives and required expertise to fix those on the alloy-made "smart fence".

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances