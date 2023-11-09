American singer Milben seeks resignation of Nitish Kumar for remarks against women





"I believe the time is now for Nitish Kumar to resign and for an Esther to arise in Bihar. I believe the BJP should empower a woman to lead in Bihar. This would be the true sentiment of women empowerment and development in response," singer Mary Milben said in a statement in Washington, DC.





Milben is well known in India for her melodious singing of 'Jan Gana Mana' and 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare.' "Or #Bihar, do as #SRK admonished in the film #Jawan, "vote' and bring change. You the people of Bihar, of India, have the power to vote in a woman, to vote in change," she said.





The Bihar Chief Minister, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, on Tuesday put forward a vivid description of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.





Kumar, who has faced criticism over his population control remarks, has since apologised for his remarks.





"Today, India faces a defining moment. Right in Bihar. Where the value of women is being challenged. And I believe there is only one answer to this challenge. After Chief Minister #NitishKumar Ji's comments, I believe a courageous woman needs to step up and declare her candidacy to run for Chief Minister of Bihar. If I were a citizen of #India, I would move to Bihar and run for Chief Minister," Milben said.





Her statement was accompanied by a video message as well. -- PTI

