RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
American singer Milben seeks resignation of Nitish Kumar for remarks against women
November 09, 2023  22:35
image
Infuriated by the recent remarks of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on women, a popular African-American singer on Thursday sought his resignation and said that the mantle of the state should be handed over to a woman. 

"I believe the time is now for Nitish Kumar to resign and for an Esther to arise in Bihar. I believe the BJP should empower a woman to lead in Bihar. This would be the true sentiment of women empowerment and development in response," singer Mary Milben said in a statement in Washington, DC. 

Milben is well known in India for her melodious singing of 'Jan Gana Mana' and 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare.' "Or #Bihar, do as #SRK admonished in the film #Jawan, "vote' and bring change. You the people of Bihar, of India, have the power to vote in a woman, to vote in change," she said. 

The Bihar Chief Minister, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, on Tuesday put forward a vivid description of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse. 

Kumar, who has faced criticism over his population control remarks, has since apologised for his remarks. 

"Today, India faces a defining moment. Right in Bihar. Where the value of women is being challenged. And I believe there is only one answer to this challenge. After Chief Minister #NitishKumar Ji's comments, I believe a courageous woman needs to step up and declare her candidacy to run for Chief Minister of Bihar. If I were a citizen of #India, I would move to Bihar and run for Chief Minister," Milben said. 

Her statement was accompanied by a video message as well. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - India crush SA with Kohli's ton, Jadeja's 5-wkt haul
In Pictures - India crush SA with Kohli's ton, Jadeja's 5-wkt haul

IMAGES from the World Cup match between India and South Africa played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday

In Pictures - Kohli's 49th ton, Jadeja's five-fer maul SA
In Pictures - Kohli's 49th ton, Jadeja's five-fer maul SA

Images from the ICC World Cup match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Sunday.

FPIs pulled out Rs 3,400 cr in just 3 trading sessions in Nov
FPIs pulled out Rs 3,400 cr in just 3 trading sessions in Nov

Foreign Portfolio Investors' (FPIs) selling spree continues as they pulled out over Rs 3,400 crore from the Indian equity markets in the first three trading sessions of November on rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions in the...

Pakistan players fined for slow over-rate against New Zealand
Pakistan players fined for slow over-rate against New Zealand

Babar Adam's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In a first, BSF installs beehives on India-Bangladesh fence to check crimes
In a first, BSF installs beehives on India-Bangladesh fence to check crimes

The Ayush ministry has been roped in by the BSF for the project. The ministry has provided the border-guarding force with the beehives and required expertise to fix those on the alloy-made "smart fence".

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances