RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Airbus to support HAL in maintenance
November 09, 2023  17:02
image
Airbus on Thursday said it is partnering with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to support the Bengaluru-headquartered company's entry into servicing of commercial aircraft, especially the A320 family of aircraft. Through this, Airbus said, it is also seeking to strengthen the aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) industry in India.

 Through this partnership, Airbus will support HAL to tap into the growing demand for MRO services for the country's expanding commercial fleet, especially the A320 family of aircraft. 

 Under the agreement, Airbus will provide the A320 family tool package and offer specialised consulting services to HAL to set up an MRO, it said in a release. Airbus will also offer HAL access to AirbusWorld, a digital platform that offers support, technical data and training solutions.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - India crush SA with Kohli's ton, Jadeja's 5-wkt haul
In Pictures - India crush SA with Kohli's ton, Jadeja's 5-wkt haul

IMAGES from the World Cup match between India and South Africa played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday

In Pictures - Kohli's 49th ton, Jadeja's five-fer maul SA
In Pictures - Kohli's 49th ton, Jadeja's five-fer maul SA

Images from the ICC World Cup match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Sunday.

FPIs pulled out Rs 3,400 cr in just 3 trading sessions in Nov
FPIs pulled out Rs 3,400 cr in just 3 trading sessions in Nov

Foreign Portfolio Investors' (FPIs) selling spree continues as they pulled out over Rs 3,400 crore from the Indian equity markets in the first three trading sessions of November on rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions in the...

Pakistan players fined for slow over-rate against New Zealand
Pakistan players fined for slow over-rate against New Zealand

Babar Adam's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In a first, BSF installs beehives on India-Bangladesh fence to check crimes
In a first, BSF installs beehives on India-Bangladesh fence to check crimes

The Ayush ministry has been roped in by the BSF for the project. The ministry has provided the border-guarding force with the beehives and required expertise to fix those on the alloy-made "smart fence".

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances