Airbus to support HAL in maintenance

Under the agreement, Airbus will provide the A320 family tool package and offer specialised consulting services to HAL to set up an MRO, it said in a release. Airbus will also offer HAL access to AirbusWorld, a digital platform that offers support, technical data and training solutions.

Airbus on Thursday said it is partnering with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to support the Bengaluru-headquartered company's entry into servicing of commercial aircraft, especially the A320 family of aircraft. Through this, Airbus said, it is also seeking to strengthen the aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) industry in India.