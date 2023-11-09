AIIMS hospitals across India to have Ayush departments: Sonowal





Sonowal was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day conference on Ayurveda and the regional review meeting of Ayush in Haryana's Panchkula.





"All the AIIMS hospitals in the country, besides state hospitals, district level hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres and sub-centres, health and wellness centres, will have a dedicated Ayush department," he said.





Sonowal said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister NarendraModi, India has made significant progress in reinventing the age-old and proven benefits of the tradit ional system of medicine to enrich the quality of lives of the people.





"Today, everyone is talking about the Ayush system of medicine," said Sonowal, who also holds the portfolios of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.





Ayush is getting unprecedented acceptance worldwide as a holistic treatment and wellness system due to the efforts of PM Modi in the last nine years.





On the occasion, Sonowal said an organised Ayurveda eco-system is being built by the ministry of Ayush at the global level through education, research, products and services.





Youth and common people can create successful startups by commercially manufacturing Ayurvedic products related to agriculture, horticulture and veterinary medicine.





With the formation and growth of such startups, India's economy will become stronger by becoming a self-reliant economy, he said. -- PTI

