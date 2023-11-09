8 Indians on death row in Qatar: India files appeal

India has filed an appeal in a case of eight former Indian Navy personnel, who have been sentenced to death by a Qatari court.





India has also got a second consular access to the navy veterans, the ministry of external affairs said.





The MA said that an appeal has already been filed in the case.





The MEA said that the government will continue to extend all legal and consular support to the eight Indians.





We will remain engaged with Qatari authorities in the matter, the MEA said.