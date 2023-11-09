RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


600+ aid trucks entered Gaza so far, says Israel
November 09, 2023  10:24
Gazans on the move to a 'safe' place. Ahmed Zakot/Reuters
Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Spokeswoman Shani Sasson on Thursday highlighted that 665 trucks have entered Gaza through Rafah as of Wednesday, stressing that, the trucks contain food, medicine, tents and water for the Gazans.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) shared the video message of COGAT spokesperson Sasson on X, emphasizing that the IDF is facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gazan civilians through COGAT. 

"We continue to facilitate the delivery of aid to the people of Gaza just like we did before Hamas attacked us," she said. 

 She further said that over 3000 tons of food, over 1700 tons of medicine and over 10,00,000 litres of water have been sent in these trucks.

"We are working to improve how we screen goods and we will continue to do so," she added. 

The COGAT is a unit in the Israeli Ministry of Defence that engages in coordinating civilian issues between the Government of Israel, the Israel Defence Forces, international organizations, diplomats, and the Palestinian Authority. 

Sasson also shared COGAT's mission which is to make sure that humanitarian aid gets to people who need it and to make sure that Hamas doesn't steal it. 

 Moreover, she stressed, "We are working closely with the international community and we will continue to do so."
