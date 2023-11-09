RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


15 hurt as BRS, Cong workers clash in Hyderabad during filing of nominations
November 09, 2023  21:30
At least 15 persons were injured, including five police personnel, after workers of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti and the Congress clashed at Ibrahimpatnam in Hyderabad on Thursday, the police said. 

The incident took place when Congress candidate Malreddy Ranga Reddy and BRS candidate Manchireddy Kishan Reddy were arriving in procession to file their nominations at the office of the returning officer. 

When party workers from both sides were crossing the road, they raised slogans and suddenly started pelting stones at each other. 

The police intervened and resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the clashing workers of both parties and brought the situation under control, police said. 

TV visuals showed people pelting stones. 

As many as 10 workers from both parties suffered minor injuries besides which five police personnel were also injured in the stone pelting, they said, adding that the windowpanes of one vehicle was also damaged. 

"Both (candidates) of them came with a large number of people/supporters and vehicles, beyond what is permitted. They were allotted different timings for filing nominations. However, they did not follow it and they violated the permissions," a senior police official said. 

"When the cadre of both the parties confronted each other while crossing the road, they raised slogans and pelted stones at each other." -- PTI
