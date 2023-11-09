14 Pakistanis arrested for terror activities in...





The arrests were made as part of an operation initiated by Spain's General Information Commissioner's Office after the anti-terrorist alert level was raised in the country following Hamas' attack on Israel a month ago. Spanish Security Forces redoubled surveillance on suspects in order to avoid possible attacks, Euro Weekly News reported.





All of the detainees were of Pakistani origin and are said to have lived in Catalonia, Valencia, Guipuzcoa, Vitoria, Logrono and Lleida, according to Euro Weekly News, the largest English newspaper in Spain.





Police sources confirmed the arrests to La Razon, a local daily.





Those arrested will be reportedly produced in court on Wednesday (local time)

Police in Spain arrested 14 Pakistan-origin individuals and busted a suspected jihadist network based in the country, Euro Weekly News reported.