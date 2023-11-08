RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will follow SC guidelines on pollution: Delhi govt
November 08, 2023  12:40
 Amid high pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that our government will follow guidelines of Supreme Court on Delhi pollution, and we have called for a meeting with the concerned ministers and officers today. 

 "The Supreme Court has given its observations of what needs to be implemented in Delhi and we have called for a meeting with the concerned ministers and officers so that we can implement whatever instructions Delhi has got. The SC has given the order to end stubble burning in whichever state it has been happening," Gopal Rai said on the Supreme Court's directions on pollution. 

The Delhi Environment Minister has called a meeting of all concerned departments today to ensure compliance with the instructions given by the Supreme Court yesterday regarding pollution. 

The meeting will be attended by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Revenue Minister Atishi. The Delhi Environment Minister further said that all parties, be it the BJP, Congress or AAP everyone will have to try to curb the pollution together.

"All the parties, be it the BJP, Congress or AAP, will have to try to curb it together. It is sad that the BJP thinks that it is important to release a statement," he added. He further said that we had written to the LG regarding the smog tower and real-time source enforcement study.
