Snapped overhead wire affects Mumbai train services
November 08, 2023  20:57
image
Services on the Central Railway's suburban corridor were affected after an overhead wire snapped in Thane district on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

A CR official said the overhead equipment (OHE) of a DOWN' (Kalyan-bound) fast line broke at Kalwa, about 35 km from Mumbai, at 2.33 pm, prompting them to divert train movement to the slow line.

Railways sources said the incident led to the cancellation of many services and a delay of more than 15 minutes. 

"Due to OHE failure in KALWA on Down through through-line. (Mainline services) are affected from 14:33 p.m. Train movements are going through the local (Slow) downline," wrote Rajnish Goyal, divisional Railway Manager of CR's Mumbai division, on X.

Dr Shivraj Manaspure, CR's chief public relations officer, told PTI that one suburban local and a long-distance train Dadar-Baliya Express were detained due to the incident.

According to railway officials, the UP' (CSMT-bound) fast line was declared safe first, while the work for the restoration of the DOWN fast line was completed around 5.15 pm. 

Recently, several long-distance were detained for nearly 12 hours on the Western Railway after an overhead wire snapped at Dahanu Road station, about 125 km from Mumbai, in Palghar district. -- PTI 
