RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Snag hits Akhilesh's chopper, lands back in Khajuraho
November 08, 2023  20:02
image
A helicopter carrying Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday developed some technical snag after it took off from Khajuraho airport in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. It landed back there safely after remaining airborne for 10 minutes, a party leader said.

Yadav was supposed to campaign for his party's candidates in Sidhi and Chitrakoot assembly seats, but was forced to cancel both events, said Bharatiya said SP's national spokesman Yash Bharatiya.

The helicopter carrying Yadav remained airborne for 10 minutes. As it developed some technical snag, it returned to airport safely around 12.30 pm, he said.

The SP president has been vigorously campaigning for his party candidates after a spat with the Congress over not having a truck ahead of the November 17 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

The SP leader is at present taking out a road show in Chhatarpur district of the state.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances