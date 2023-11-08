Snag hits Akhilesh's chopper, lands back in Khajuraho





Yadav was supposed to campaign for his party's candidates in Sidhi and Chitrakoot assembly seats, but was forced to cancel both events, said Bharatiya said SP's national spokesman Yash Bharatiya.





The helicopter carrying Yadav remained airborne for 10 minutes. As it developed some technical snag, it returned to airport safely around 12.30 pm, he said.





The SP president has been vigorously campaigning for his party candidates after a spat with the Congress over not having a truck ahead of the November 17 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.





The SP leader is at present taking out a road show in Chhatarpur district of the state.

A helicopter carrying Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday developed some technical snag after it took off from Khajuraho airport in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. It landed back there safely after remaining airborne for 10 minutes, a party leader said.