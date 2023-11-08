RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Recovering from dengue, advised rest, says Ajit Pawar
November 08, 2023  22:21
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who has been unwell after being diagnosed with dengue, on Wednesday said he was recovering. 

In a statement, he said he has been advised to rest for a few more days.

"It is painful to not be able to meet people during Diwali. Doctors have advised me to stay away from crowded places and use mask," the 64-year-old leader said.

He also greeted people on the occasion of Diwali.

On July 2 this year, Ajit Pawar along with eight other senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government, leading to a split in the party founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar claims to have the support of more than 40 of the 53 NCP MLAs in the state.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is currently hearing petitions from both factions of the NCP about their claims to the party's name and poll symbol. 

Ajit Pawar has declared himself the national president of the NCP. 
