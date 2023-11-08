RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Petition filed against Nitish for remarks on women
November 08, 2023  20:34
image
A petition was filed before a court in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday, seeking the trial of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in connection with his recent remarks in the state legislature on the importance of women's education to control population growth.

The petition was filed before the court of chief judicial magistrate Pankaj Kumar Lal by Amitabh Kumar Singh, a local resident and advocate.        

Talking to reporters, Singh said, "My petition has been admitted and the court will hear the matter on November 25. The plea has been occasioned by the hurt I felt upon hearing indiscreet (amaryadit) remarks of the chief minister who aspires to become the prime minister of the country."

"It is usually believed that words spoken inside Parliament or a state legislature enjoy legal immunity. However, my case stands because the Supreme Court has made it clear that the legal immunity is applicable to only utterances made in the context of political rivalry. That was not the case when the CM was speaking," he added.

Kumar, the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, on Wednesday apologised in both Houses of the legislature, as well as outside, for his remarks made the previous day.

The de facto JD-U boss faced criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several other BJP leaders, and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for the comments, which led Bihar's opposition parties to demand his resignation and force repeated adjournments in the assembly.

The petitioner has sought trial of Kumar under various sections of the IPC, including 504 (intentional insult) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult a woman's modesty).
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances