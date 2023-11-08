RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No shame, says PM targeting Nitish at rally
November 08, 2023  16:30
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a strong attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his derogatory remarks against women in relation to population control and said crass words were uttered in the state assembly and there was "no shame".

Addressing an election rally in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi did not name Nitish Kumar but referred to his remarks made on Tuesday. He also attacked the INDIA alliance over Nitish Kumar's remarks and asked women in the gathering if leaders of the opposition bloc could do any good for them or respect them.

"People of Indi alliance are roaming, playing tricks to dislodge our government, a leader of Indi alliance said indecent words in the assembly in which mothers, sisters were present. No one can imagine. There is no shame. Not only this, no leader of Indi alliance was prepared to speak a word against such dangerous insult of sisters, mothers," PM Modi said.

"Those who have such attitude, can they ever do your welfare? Sisters and mothers, can they do your welfare, provide you respect, honour you," he asked.

Several women in the gathering waved "no".

Slamming the JD-U leader, PM Modi said such remarks also besmirch the country's reputation.

"How unfortunate for the country. How much you will fall and you are insulting the country," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said he will never shy away from doing whatever he can for the honour of women and to enhance their respect.

The Bihar Chief Minister on Tuesday sparked a controversy after he used derogatory language in the state assembly to explain the role of education and the role of women in population control.

Nitish Kumar was speaking during the winter session of the Bihar Assembly. The Chief Minister made the remarks while underlining the need for girls' education to check population growth.
