Mumbai AQI 149 today, dips to 'very poor'
November 08, 2023  12:15
Air quality in Mumbai continued to remain in the 'Moderate' category on Wednesday. 

 The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 149 at noon according to data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India data. Many areas in the city dipped to 'poor' and 'very poor' air quality. 

 The state pollution control meter, installed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) reflected the air quality of Mumbai as 'very poor' at 7 am. A health alert was also issued at the CST area due to the deteriorating air quality. The air quality index varied in different areas of Mumbai. 

In the Bandra Kurla Complex, the air quality was recorded in a 'moderate' category, with an AQI of 200 at 9 am. Colaba and Borivali East reported 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 151 and 141, respectively. 

 On Tuesday, the air quality remained in the 'poor' category in the Bandra Kurla complex, which is one of the important commercial areas of Mumbai. Although the average AQI of the city was recorded to be 145 (moderate), as per the data released by SAFAR.
