Modi visits Advani's residence to wish him on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday visited BJP stalwart L K Advani's residence to wish him on his birthday.





Advani, former deputy prime minister and former BJP president, turned 96 on Wednesday.





"Went to Advani ji's residence and wished him on the occasion of his birthday," Modi said in a post on X. He also shared his pictures with the BJP veteran.





In another post, the prime minister described Advani as "a beacon of integrity and dedication who has made monumental contributions that have strengthened our nation".





"His visionary leadership has furthered national progress and unity. I wish him good health and a long life," Modi said.





Advani's efforts towards nation-building continue to inspire 140 crore Indians, he added. -- PTI