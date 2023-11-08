RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi visits Advani's residence to wish him on his birthday
November 08, 2023  20:26
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday visited BJP stalwart L K Advani's residence to wish him on his birthday.

Advani, former deputy prime minister and former BJP president, turned 96 on Wednesday.

"Went to Advani ji's residence and wished him on the occasion of his birthday," Modi said in a post on X. He also shared his pictures with the BJP veteran.

In another post, the prime minister described Advani as "a beacon of integrity and dedication who has made monumental contributions that have strengthened our nation".

"His visionary leadership has furthered national progress and unity. I wish him good health and a long life," Modi said.

Advani's efforts towards nation-building continue to inspire 140 crore Indians, he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances