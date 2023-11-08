RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maha govt sets up advisory board on Maratha quota issue
November 08, 2023  22:41
image
The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday set up an advisory board headed by retired justice Dilip Bhosale for extending legally assistance on the issues related to Maratha quota.
  
Other members of the board are retired justices Maroti Gaikwad and Sandeep Shinde, said a statement from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office. 

While the Maratha community's demand for reservations in government jobs and educational admissions came to the fore once again recently with activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike, the Supreme Court had earlier set aside the quota granted to the community by the state government. -- PTI 
