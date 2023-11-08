Israeli troops now in the heart of Gaza City





Gallant said Israeli soldiers "stormed it in full coordination between land, air and sea forces".





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said troops were encircling and "operating inside" Gaza City.





Netanyahu called on the people of Gaza to "please go south".





More than 10,300 people have been killed in Gaza according to the Hamas-run health ministry - including more than 4,100 children

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said its troops are "in the heart of Gaza City", as the nation marked one month since Hamas's 7 October attack.