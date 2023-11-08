Israel must not reoccupy Gaza: Blinken





Blinken says the US and Israel agree there is "no going back to 6 October before the barbaric attacks by Hamas".





"All of us want to end the conflict as soon as possible and minimise civilians' suffering," he says.





Blinken says key elements of a future peace include "no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza"."Not now, not after the war," he says.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement in Tokyo after the G7.