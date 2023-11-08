Hamas weapon specialist killed in Israeli airstrike





The military and Shin Bet have called Muhsin Abu Zina "one of the leaders of weapons production" for Hamas, who specialised in manufacturing "strategic weapons and rockets," according to Times of Israel report.





The IDF has called him the head of Hamas's "industries and weaponry" division.





Taking to X, Israeli Defence Forces stated, "IDF fighters continue to operate deep in the Gaza Strip, eliminating terrorists and directing aircraft to attack terrorist infrastructure.





An IDF fighter jet, guided by the intelligence of the Shin Bet and Amman, destroyed the Abu Zina warehouse, which served as the head of the Industries and Weapons Department at the Hamas production headquarters."





"Abu-Zina is one of the leaders in the production of ammunition for the terrorist organization Hamas and specializes in the production of strategic ammunition and rockets for Hamas terrorists. During the night, IDF fighters identified a terrorist squad that planned to fire anti-tank missiles at our forces. The fighters directed an aircraft that attacked the squad and eliminated several terrorists," it added.





IDF said that it directed an aircraft to target the terrorist squad responsible for firing rockets and killed a number of terrorists during the airstrike. -- ANI

