RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hamas weapon specialist killed in Israeli airstrike
November 08, 2023  14:07
A collapsed residential building in Gaza. Ahmed Zakot/Reuters
A collapsed residential building in Gaza. Ahmed Zakot/Reuters
Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Wednesday said it has killed one of the top figures in Hamas's weapons manufacturing apparatus in an overnight airstrike.

The military and Shin Bet have called Muhsin Abu Zina "one of the leaders of weapons production" for Hamas, who specialised in manufacturing "strategic weapons and rockets," according to Times of Israel report. 

The IDF has called him the head of Hamas's "industries and weaponry" division.

Taking to X, Israeli Defence Forces stated, "IDF fighters continue to operate deep in the Gaza Strip, eliminating terrorists and directing aircraft to attack terrorist infrastructure. 

An IDF fighter jet, guided by the intelligence of the Shin Bet and Amman, destroyed the Abu Zina warehouse, which served as the head of the Industries and Weapons Department at the Hamas production headquarters."

"Abu-Zina is one of the leaders in the production of ammunition for the terrorist organization Hamas and specializes in the production of strategic ammunition and rockets for Hamas terrorists. During the night, IDF fighters identified a terrorist squad that planned to fire anti-tank missiles at our forces. The fighters directed an aircraft that attacked the squad and eliminated several terrorists," it added.

IDF said that it directed an aircraft to target the terrorist squad responsible for firing rockets and killed a number of terrorists during the airstrike. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances