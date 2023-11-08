Guess Who Will Star In Raju Hirani's Next Film?





The film's co-producers Zee Studios are looking at their third hit this year after Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Gadar: The Katha Continues.





But it is probably 12th Fail leading man, Vikrant Massey, who is the biggest gainer. The talented actor has caught the eye of major film-makers including Raj Kumar Hirani, who is now planning to cast Massey in the lead with another hero, probably Ranbir Kapoor.





The project is expected to take off after Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki releases in December.





Says a source close to the development, "Raju Hirani took time off to see 12th Fail as it is his mentor Vinod Chopra's film. Hirani was bowled over. He has penciled in Vikrant for his next directorial which he will start after Dunki is released."

reports: Vinod Chopra's, like the film's protagonist, has triumphed against all odds. It is not a major money-spinner, but has made a decent profit.