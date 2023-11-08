RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Gaza becoming a graveyard for children: UN chief
November 08, 2023  09:00
image
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said Gaza is 'becoming a graveyard for children', CNN reported.

Guterres told reporters in New York: "The nightmare in Gaza is more than a humanitarian crisis. It is a crisis of humanity."

He added that the need for a ceasefire is becoming 'more urgent with every passing hour'.

"The parties to the conflict--and, indeed, the international community--face an immediate and fundamental responsibility: to stop this inhuman collective suffering and dramatically expand humanitarian aid to Gaza," he said.

The UN chief said 89 staff members of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have been killed since the Israel-Hamas war began a month ago.

More UN aid workers 'have been killed in recent weeks than in any comparable period in the history of our organisation', he wrote on X on Monday night.

'I join in the mourning of 89 of our @UNRWA colleagues who have been killed in Gaza--many of them with members of their family,' he added.

UNRWA on Tuesday said that at least 26 members had been injured.

'We are beyond devastated. Our colleagues will be greatly missed, and they will not be forgotten. We share this grief with each other and with the families,' the agency said on X.   -- ANI

IMAGE: A Palestinian woman holds a child wounded in an Israeli strike, at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, on November 7, 2023. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances