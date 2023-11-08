Gaza becoming a graveyard for children: UN chief

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said Gaza is 'becoming a graveyard for children', CNN reported.





Guterres told reporters in New York: "The nightmare in Gaza is more than a humanitarian crisis. It is a crisis of humanity."





He added that the need for a ceasefire is becoming 'more urgent with every passing hour'.





"The parties to the conflict--and, indeed, the international community--face an immediate and fundamental responsibility: to stop this inhuman collective suffering and dramatically expand humanitarian aid to Gaza," he said.





The UN chief said 89 staff members of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have been killed since the Israel-Hamas war began a month ago.





More UN aid workers 'have been killed in recent weeks than in any comparable period in the history of our organisation', he wrote on X on Monday night.





'I join in the mourning of 89 of our @UNRWA colleagues who have been killed in Gaza--many of them with members of their family,' he added.





UNRWA on Tuesday said that at least 26 members had been injured.





'We are beyond devastated. Our colleagues will be greatly missed, and they will not be forgotten. We share this grief with each other and with the families,' the agency said on X. -- ANI





IMAGE: A Palestinian woman holds a child wounded in an Israeli strike, at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, on November 7, 2023. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

