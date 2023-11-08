Gainers and losers in the Sensex pack





During the day, it hit a high of 65,124 and a low of 64,851.06.





The broader Nifty went up by 36.80 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 19,443.50 with 29 of its components closing in green and the rest 21 in red.





Among the Sensex firms, Asian Paints, Titan, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.





ICICI Bank, NTPC, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

The 30-share BSE Sensex on Wednesday advanced by 33.21 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 64,975.61.