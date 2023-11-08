RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


G7 may call for temporary pauses in Gaza
November 08, 2023  10:56
This man lost his family when his car was bombed. Zohra Bensemra/Reuters
This man lost his family when his car was bombed. Zohra Bensemra/Reuters
G7 foreign ministers including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have been meeting in Tokyo today -- where they're hammering out a consensus line on Gaza.

The group will release a communique shortly - it is expected that it will call for temporary pauses in fighting to allow aid into the Strip but stop short of urging a ceasefire.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu has also rejected calls for a ceasefire which he says would allow Hamas to regroup -- but has said he will consider "tactical little pauses".

Group of 7 leading industrial democracies worked to forge a unified stance on the Israel-Hamas war at intensive meetings in Tokyo on Wednesday, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior diplomats looking to contain a worsening humanitarian crisis and stop a spillover of fighting into the wider Middle East. 

 The second and final day of the G7 Foreign Minister talks intersects with a flurry of global crises. While the devastating monthlong conflict in Gaza and the humanitarian suffering that has followed Israel's response to the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas attack lead the agenda, the envoys are also dealing with Russia's war in Ukraine, North Korea's nuclear and missile programs and China's growing aggression in territorial disputes with its neighbors.
