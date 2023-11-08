Delhi bans entry of app-based taxis amid air crisis

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the city government's transport department has been directed to ban app-based taxis "in accordance with the Supreme Court's orders".





Officials, however, pointed out that only a detailed order will make it clear if the ban will come into effect from this week or during the implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme. Transport department officials said the plan is to implement the ban only during the odd-even period.





Industry insiders said they have not received any official communication from the transport department but claimed that banning the movement of these cabs will adversely affect commuters and also lead to an increased load on other modes of public transport.





The transport department will issue a detailed order on the matter and it will clear things, the officials said.





On Tuesday, the Supreme Court asked the Delhi government to consider allowing only locally registered taxis to ply on the city's roads. It said a large number of taxis registered in other states were seen on the roads, carrying only one passenger.





"We may also note that there is a large number of app-based taxis in Delhi which have registrations in different states. If we look at the roads, each one is carrying only one passenger. We would like to know whether there is any way of monitoring, especially during this period of time, that only the taxis registered in Delhi are permitted to ply as an additional measure to control the pollution," the apex court order stated.





Rai said during a press conference, "The court has said that taxis registered outside Delhi should be banned from entering Delhi. Directions have been issued to the transport department to ban app-based taxis from outside Delhi from entering the city."





The minister mentioned that the Supreme Court had also said diesel cars with orange stickers should be banned.





"We have asked the transport department to examine how many such vehicles are there. Under the GRAP guidelines, BS-III and BS-IV diesel vehicles are already banned and the transport department has been asked to examine how many BS-VI diesel vehicles are there and if they are banned and (if) odd-even is implemented what will be its impact," Rai said. -- PTI