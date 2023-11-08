Cong followed 'laapata' model in MP: Modi





Addressing an election rally at Guna on Wednesday, PM Modi said, "The Congress followed and implemented a 'laapata model' when they were in power in Madhya Pradesh. From water supply and development to electricity and employment, everything was missing here during the Congress rule."





Using his latest coinage to target the grand old party, PM Modi said, "The welfare of the farmers was 'laapata' (missing) during the Congress rule. Before 2014, the Congress government procured less wheat, paddy, pulses and oilseeds from farmers, almost amounting to tokenism. They made tall claims but fulfilled none of their promises."





He also asked the sizeable turnout if he should be "afraid" of the Congress after they said they would approach the Election Commission (EC) to lodge a complaint against him.





"The Congress announced that they will go to the Election Commission and file a complaint against Modi for extending the free ration scheme by another 5 years. Should I be afraid of them?" PM Modi asked.





"I want to tell them that you can go to any court in the world to stop me but I will take such decisions in the interest of the public. Let the people be my judge," he declared.





Addressing another rally at Damoh on Wednesday, PM Modi said the people need to be aware of the Congress as they rob people's money and indulge in scams.





Claiming that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is being "remote-controlled", he added, "We not be aware of the Congress. They are a party that rob the poor of their money, indulge in scams, and split society for votes. For the Congress, the development of a state or the country isn't paramount. Their president is controlled by a remote. He can't do much. When the remote works, he abuses Sanatan (Dharma). Yesterday, when the remote wasn't functioning, he said there are five Pandavas in the BJP. We are proud to be following in the footsteps of the Pandavas."





Addressing a campaign meeting at Thatipur in Gwalior earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax (IT), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the 'panch pandavas' of the BJP.





"But these are not the Pandavas from the Mahabharata. They are the ones that need to be defeated," Kharge said.





Continuing his attack on Congress, PM Narendra Modi said the grand old party came to power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, but their CMs betrayed the mandates by indulging in 'satta' (betting) and generating black money.





"In Chhattisgarh, there is betting and in Rajasthan, there is a 'red diary' of misdeeds of Congress. The Congress means 'barbaadi ki guarantee'. In Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, Congress made a series of false promises. The party knows that the youth of MP don't trust them due to their track record of corruption. In 2018, they promised a waiver of farmers' loans but they didn't receive a penny in five years," he added. When we (BJP) formed a government (at the Centre) in 2014, I punctured all the tires of Congress' corrupt machinery. We created a 'trishakti' of Aadhaar, bank accounts and mobile that the Congress's corrupt machine could not handle," he added.

