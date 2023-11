Cong approaches EC over 'misuse' of ED during poll

The Congress on Wednesday sought the Election Commission's immediate intervention to stop the alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate during assembly elections and alleged that the probe agency was acting at the behest of the central government to disturb the level-playing field.





A Congress delegation met the election commissioners and also alleged that the Mahadev betting app issue was being politicised in view of the polls.

After the meeting, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi told reporters, "We were dejected that we were not given time (to petition the EC) before the November 7 polling. The EC heard us and we explained to them the alleged misuse of ED, acting as the Election Department of BJP and disturbing the level-playing field during assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan."

"This is a serious and grave attack on the basic structure of the Constitution because the level-playing field has been disturbed and due to which democracy cannot survive. The BJP is attacking the basic structure of the Constitution and we have sought protection from the EC," Singhvi said.





He said the Chhattisgarh Police has made nearly 500 arrests and seized laptops and money in the last 18 months on the Mahadev app issue and the Congress has demanded the arrest of some people behind this betting platform and also demanded a ban on it.

But the moment the Chhattisgarh assembly polls drew near, the ED began carrying out raids, he alleged.

Last week, the ED claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a "cash courier" have led to "startling allegations" that Mahadev betting app promoters paid about Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel so far, and that "these are subject matter of investigation".

Rubbishing the charges, Singhvi said, "While the ED itself is saying that 'it is subject to investigation', (it is) using the statement of an accused to disturb the level-playing field today and vitiate the atmosphere ahead of polls. All this is happening because the BJP knows that it is losing Chhattisgarh elections and it is making desperate attempts in the last phase in the state to win back."

"This shows how you have destroyed constitutional authorities and we want the EC to ensure that this misuse of ED is stopped. It is self-evident for anybody who is on the ground that the BJP is facing a certain defeat in Chhattisgarh and therefore it has roped in its ally ED," he alleged.

He condemned "the cheap politicisation of this issue of Mahadev app" and said the party expected an immediate and prompt action from the EC.

Congress leaders Tariq Anwar and Udit Raj were also part of the Congress delegation.