Bihar Cabinet nod for quota hike to 75% from 50%
November 08, 2023  00:57
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday passed a proposal to raise the quota for SCs, STs, Other Backward Classes, Extremely Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections to a total of 75 per cent from the existing 50 per cent. 

A bill will be brought in the assembly on the same during the ongoing winter session. 

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a statement in this regard while concluding the debate on the Caste Survey report, which was tabled in the assembly on Tuesday. 

Kumar's announcement comes months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

The proposal seeks to hike the reservation of OBCs and EBS to a combined 43 per cent from 30 per cent, 20 per cent for Scheduled Castes from 16 per cent and 2 per cent for Scheduled Tribes from 1 per cent. 

The quota for EWS will remain at the existing 10 per cent. -- PTI
