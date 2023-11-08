Air emergency: Thick, toxic smog envelopes Delhi





According to the data shared by the CPCB, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Anand Vihar was recorded at 452, while it was at 433, 460, 382, and 413 at RK Puram, Punjabi Bagh, Sri Aurobindo Marg and Shadipur, all in the 'severe' category.





Several residents and commuters in the national capital complained of breathing problems and urged the government and the authorities concerned to mobilise steps to curb the runaway air pollution at the earliest.





Voicing concerns over the deteriorating air quality, a commuter told ANI, "This toxic air is giving us breathing problems. The government should mobilise urgent steps to bring us some respite."

A thick toxic haze or 'smog' continued to hang heavy over the national capital as the air quality remained in the 'severe' category on Wednesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed.