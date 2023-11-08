RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


7 years of demo: 'Indians still nursing wounds'
November 08, 2023  14:35
image
The Congress party on Wednesday launched an all-out attack against the central government's demonetisation move, on a day the exercise completed seven years.

Leading the attack on the central leadership, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge termed the demonetization drive the biggest assault on India's economy and livelihood.

"Indians are still nursing the wound of this mindless giant attack," he wrote on his X timeline, alleging that the move left lakhs of small businesses shut, job loss, people's savings destroyed,

"But seven years down the line, people of India badly battered and bruised on that fateful night of November 8, are still searching for answers!" Kharge said. 

"Why were crores of people made to stand in lines, waiting for their own money?"

He also asked whether the 'black money' menace wiped off, terror-related incidents stopped, and did fake currency decreased after the demonetization drive.

"Why couldn't we become a 'Cashless Economy' without wiping off 86.4 per cent notes at one go? Hasn't the Cash in Circulation now soared by a whopping 83 per cent since 2016?" he further asked.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi termed the 2016 move to be a well-thought-out conspiracy to destroy employment, stop the income of workers, eliminate small businesses, harm farmers, and break the unorganized economy.

Rahul Gandhi alleged it was an attack on 99 per cent of common Indians to benefit 1 per cent of capitalists.
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

