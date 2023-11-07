RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
WeWork files for bankruptcy, net loss $696 mn
November 07, 2023  10:38
image
Global coworking player WeWork has filed for bankruptcy in the US and has also started a comprehensive reorganization and restructuring process to cut debt and strengthen its balance sheet. 

 NYSE-listed WeWork Inc said that its centres located outside the US and Canada will not be part of this proceedings. Softbank-backed WeWork Inc, which was once valued at USD 47 billion, had reported a net loss of USD 696 million in the first half of this year. 

 WeWork India, which is owned by Bengaluru-based realty firm Embassy Group, has been maintaining that the development at global level would not have any impact on Indian business. WeWork India has more than 50 centres across the country. 

 In WeWork India, Embassy Group holds 73 per cent stake, while WeWork Global has a 27 per cent shareholding. WeWork Global had in June 2021, invested USD 100 million in WeWork India. 

 In a statement, WeWork Inc said the company and certain of its entities have "filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, and intend to file recognition proceedings in Canada under Part IV of the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (the CCAA Recognition Proceedings)." 

 WeWork's locations outside of the US and Canada are not part of this process, it added. "WeWork's franchisees around the world are similarly not affected by these proceedings," the statement said. 

 WeWork Inc announced that it has commenced a comprehensive reorganization to strengthen its capital structure and financial performance to best position the company for future success. 

 "The company maintains the strong support of its key financial stakeholders and has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with holders representing approximately 92 per cent of its secured notes to drastically reduce the company's existing funded debt and expedite the restructuring process," the statement said. 

 During this period, WeWork will further rationalize its commercial office lease portfolio. It will be focusing on business continuity and delivering best-in-class services to its members, as global operations are expected to continue as usual. To achieve its goals, WeWork Inc and certain of its entities have filed for bankruptcy. David Tolley, CEO of WeWork said, "Now is the time for us to pull the future forward by aggressively addressing our legacy leases and dramatically improving our balance sheet." 

 As of June 30, 2023, WeWork's consolidated real estate portfolio consisted of 610 locations across 33 countries, which supported approximately 715,000 workstations and 512,000 physical memberships. WeWork was founded in 2010. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances