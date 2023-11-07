We will control Gaza security after war: Netanyahu

We will control Gaza security after war: NetanyahuNovember 07, 2023 11:41
An Israeli tank crosses the border from the Gaza Strip. Amir Cohen/Reuters
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will have "overall security responsibility" for the Gaza Strip for "an indefinite period' once the fighting is over, in an interview with US channel ABC News.
Lakhs of Gazans moved after the Israeli military ordered communities in the north to evacuate southward for their safety. But Israel has continued to launch air strikes across the whole of the Strip, including the south.