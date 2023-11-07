RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Voting underway in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram
November 07, 2023  08:14
Voting has begun for the first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and single phase polling in Mizoram. 

In Chhattisgarh, voting is taking place for 20 seats today. Most of these constituencies are in Naxal-affected areas.

In the first phase covering 20 of the total 90 assembly seats, 223 candidates, including 25 women, are in the fray and as per electoral rolls, 40,78,681 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

The remaining 70 seats will see voting on November 17 in the second and last phase of polling for the 90-member state assembly. 

In Mizoram, voting is taking place for all 40 seats with over 8.57 lakh voters, including 4.39 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded candidates in all the seats. The BJP is contesting in 23 constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated candidates in four assembly segments.
