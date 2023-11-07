RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Voter turnout: Mizoram: 69%, Chhattisgarh: 59%
November 07, 2023  15:55
Mizoram recorded 69.86 per cent polling while 59.19 per cent voters exercised their franchise in Chhattisgarh in the first phase of polling in 20 assembly seats in the state, according to Election Commission data at 3 pm.

The polling will decide electoral fate of former Chief Minister Raman Singh and BJP leaders Lata Usendi and Gautam Uike. The prominent Congress leaders in fray in this phase include Mohammad Akbar, Savitri Manoj Mandavi, Mohan Markam, Vikram Mandavi and Kawasi Lakhma.

A total of 223 candidates, including 25 women, are in the fray in the first phase of Chhattisgarh polls. 

The Election Commission set up 5,304 polling booths for this phase in the state. The polling is taking place in Naxal-affected region of the state apart from some other seats.
