Voter turnout: Mizoram: 12.8%, Chhattisgarh: 9.9%
November 07, 2023  11:11
Mizoram: recorded 12.80 pc voter turnout till 9 am as voting kicked off in the Northeastern state from 7 am, the Election Commission of India stated. Voting for the 40-member state assembly is slated to go on till 3 pm. The counting of votes is scheduled on December 3. 

 Mizoram being a literate state usually witnesses high voter turnouts. In 2018, the total voter turnout was 84.9 per cent with a total of 6,28,608 votes polled. Mizoram is the only poll-bound state where the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party are not the primary contenders.

Chhattisgarh: A voter turnout of 9.93 per cent has been recorded in Chhattisgarh after two hours of voting till 9 am, according to the Election Commission of India. 

 The government data shows the highest voter turnout of 16.48 per cent in North Bastar Kanker, followed by 12.51 per cent in Kabirdham, 10.18 per cent in Dantewada, 11 per cent in Narayanpur, 8.34 per cent in Rajnandgaon, 6 per cent in Khairagarh, 4.89 in Bastar, 4.21 per cent in Sukma and 3.39 per cent in Kondagaon so far.
