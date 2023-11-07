'Usher in change': Kharge to voters in Mizoram

As polling began for the Mizoram assembly polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday urged the people of the state to vote in large numbers and "usher in change".

Kharge said the people of Mizoram are looking towards protecting their culture, customs, land, forest and the Mizo way of life.

Voting for elections to the 40-member assembly in Mizoram began at 7 am on Tuesday, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

In a post on X, the Congress president said the people of the state want a peaceful, stable, development-oriented government. "Today is the time to choose it," he said.

"Welcome our first-time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future. Urge our sisters and brothers of Mizoram to participate in large numbers and usher in change," Kharge said. -- PTI