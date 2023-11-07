RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UP court gives Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife last opportunity to reply to police closure rep
November 07, 2023  23:36
image
A special POCSO court in Muzaffarnagar in UP on Tuesday gave last opportunity to Aliya, the estranged wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, to respond to the police closure report in a molestation case filed by her against the actor and four members of his family. 

In the last hearing on October 7, the court had provided one month's time to Aliya to reply to the police's final report giving a clean chit to Siddiqui, his mother Mehrunisa and brothers Faizuddin, Ayazuddin and Minazuddin. 

On Tuesday, Special Judge Ritesh Sachdeva passed the order after Aliya's lawyer sought more time to submit a reply in the case, government counsel Pradeep Balyan said. 

The court fixed January 9, 2024 as the next date of hearing in the case, Balyan said. 

Aliya had filed the molestation case against Siddiqui and his family members alleging that the actor's brother Minazuddin allegedly molested a minor family member in 2012, while the others had supported him, the government counsel said. 

An FIR was lodged in Mumbai on the basis of the complaint filed by Aliya, and later shifted to Budhana police station here in 2020. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances