Singer Honey Singh, wife granted divorce
November 07, 2023  22:00
Honey Singh
A Delhi court on Tuesday granted a divorce to singer Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar after more than a year of litigation. 

His wife had filed a domestic violence case against the singer. 

Principal judge (family court) Paramjeet Singh at Saket court granted a decree of divorce to them after they arrived at a settlement agreement to end all disputes between them. 

They arrived at a settlement and alimony of Rs 1 crore last year, following which the wife has withdrawn her case against Honey Singh. 

The couple had got married in January 2011, and moved a plea seeking mutual divorce in September 2022. 

During the hearing, to a query raised by the judge, Honey Singh said that there is no further chance to live with his wife. 

Advocate Ishan Mukherjee, who appeared for Honey Singh, said the decree of divorce had been granted by the court after allowing the second motion. 

He refused to share further details saying that it was a private matrimonial dispute.

-- ANI
