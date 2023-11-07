Pro-Palestine rally: Cong leader Aryadan Shoukath appears before KPCC panel





The KPCC disciplinary committee, led by senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, said that further clarifications were needed and scheduled another meeting for November 8.





Radhakrishnan, addressing the media after Shoukath's explanation, said that the committee would also hear from DCC members and other party leaders on November 8 before making a decision on the matter.





"Shoukath has given a detailed explanation. We discussed the issue for over two-and-half hours. However, we need more clarity on certain things. He has given a letter. We will decide everything after the meeting on November 8 after hearing from other party leaders," Radhakrishnan said.





The disciplinary committee was formed after Shoukath took part in a pro-Palestine rally organised by the Aryandan Foundation.





Meanwhile, the CPI-M, which extended its support to Shoukath, said any action against the KPCC general secretary would shatter Congress into pieces. -- PTI









The disciplinary committee of the Congress in Kerala on Monday heard the explanation from its general secretary, Aryadan Shoukath, regarding his participation in a recent pro-Palestine rally in Malappuram, despite the party's diktat against it.