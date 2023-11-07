RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nitish Kumar in row over remark on women and population control
November 07, 2023  21:40
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's comment on the importance of women's education to control the population raised a storm on Tuesday with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party tearing into him. 

Emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, Kumar put forward a vivid description in the assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse. 

"The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him... this is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down," he said in a rustic style. 

"You, journalists also understand it well. Earlier it (fertility rate) was 4.3, but it has now reached 2.9. And, soon we will reach 2," he added. 

The opposition BJP charged Kumar with "bringing shame" to the state's women by speaking of the procreation process in detail. 

BJP MLAs Gayatri Devi and Sweety Hembram told reporters that "age has caught up with the chief minister who seems to have lost all sense of propriety". 

State BJP president Samrat Choudhary, who is a member of the legislative council, said, "Nitish Kumar has brought shame to 6.5 crore women of Bihar. I request him with folded hands to be mindful of his words and deeds." -- PTI
