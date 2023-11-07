Naxals fire at police near Chhattisgarh poll booth





Sukma Police said that security forces retaliated, leading to a 10-minute exchange of fire before the Naxals stopped their attack.





The personnel were deployed for duty in the outer cordon around 2 kilometres away from the Banda polling state.





More than 44 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm in 20 constituencies during the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections on Tuesday, a poll official said.





A CRPF commando was injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Sukma district while his unit was undertaking an area domination operation to ensure security during the polls.

As voting in the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh progressed, Naxals fired at District Reserve Guard personnel deployed near Banda polling station the State, police said on Tuesday.