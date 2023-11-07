Murder of people's health: SC on AQI





The Supreme Court asks the Punjab government to stop the stubble burning and observes that there can't be a political battle all the time.





"We want it (stubble burning) stopped. We don't know how you do it, it's your job. But it must be stopped. Something has to be done immediately," the SC tells the Punjab govt.





"You are promoting millets on one hand and then letting paddy ruin groundwater," Supreme Court to Centre.





Supreme Court says a serious look is required whether this kind of paddy should be grown in the time period in which it is grown. "15 years ago this problem did not arise because such cropping did not take place," Supreme Court says this crop has destroyed the water table of Punjab and the weather around Delhi affects it.

Air pollution in Delhi cannot become a political battle, the Supreme Court said today, stressing that the choking air quality is responsible for the "murder of people's health".