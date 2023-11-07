RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai local train skips halt at station on Harbour line
November 07, 2023  23:04
A suburban local train on the Central Railway's Harbour line in Mumbai skipped its scheduled halt at Khandeshwar station in Raigad district, causing inconvenience to commuters on Tuesday afternoon, an official said. 

A Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound train from Panvel did not stop at Khandeshwar station around 1.24 pm, inconveniencing commuters waiting on the platform, the official said. 

After skipping the first halt, the train stopped at other stations on the Harbour line during its onward journey to CSMT, he said. 

"The train crew missed Khandeshwar halt," the Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspur said. 

It is not immediately known if the Railways has ordered a probe into the incident or if any action will be taken against the train crew. 

The Harbour line provides connectivity to the western suburbs and Navi Mumbai from south Mumbai. 

Around 10 lakh of about 35 lakh of total passengers, nearly 10 lakh passengers, use the Harbour Line every day. -- PTI
