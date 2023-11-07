Motorcyclist killed after colliding with Minister Prahlad Patel's car





The accident took place near Singodi in Amarwara area, sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Sudhir Jain told PTI.





Patel was heading back to Narsinghpur after campaigning for BJP candidate Bunty Sahu who is pitted against state Congress chief Kamal Nath in Chhindwara assembly seat in the November 17 assembly polls.





The deceased was identified as Niranjan Chandravanshi (35), a teacher. He was returning home with his son when the incident took place.





The minister was given first-aid treatment while the other three injured persons, identified as Jatin (17), Sanskar (10), and Nikhil (7), were admitted to a hospital, the official said.





Patel, Union minister of state for food processing industries, is contesting the assembly elections from Narsinghpur.





The police are conducting further probe into the accident, the SDM said.

A motorcycle-rider was killed after colliding with a car carrying Union minister Prahlad Patel, and four persons including the minister were injured in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening, an official said.