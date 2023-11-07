RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with Minister Prahlad Patel's car
November 07, 2023  19:54
Union minister Prahlad Patel
Union minister Prahlad Patel
A motorcycle-rider was killed after colliding with a car carrying Union minister Prahlad Patel, and four persons including the minister were injured in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening, an official said. 

The accident took place near Singodi in Amarwara area, sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Sudhir Jain told PTI. 

Patel was heading back to Narsinghpur after campaigning for BJP candidate Bunty Sahu who is pitted against state Congress chief Kamal Nath in Chhindwara assembly seat in the November 17 assembly polls. 

The deceased was identified as Niranjan Chandravanshi (35), a teacher. He was returning home with his son when the incident took place. 

The minister was given first-aid treatment while the other three injured persons, identified as Jatin (17), Sanskar (10), and Nikhil (7), were admitted to a hospital, the official said. 

Patel, Union minister of state for food processing industries, is contesting the assembly elections from Narsinghpur. 

The police are conducting further probe into the accident, the SDM said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances